Injured hiker airlifted from Aiea Loop Trail

Fire rescue personnel airlifted an injured hiker this afternoon from the Aiea Loop Trail.

A man, 39, a woman, 29, and two children were hiking for about two hours when they called for help at 12:22 p.m.

One of the adults received an apparent injury to the lower leg while hiking.

The Honolulu Fire Department dispatched four units with 12 personnel.

The first unit secured a landing zone at the Sugar Mill Park in Halawa. The landing zone was later relocated to Camp Smith.

When HFD’s helicopter, Air 2, arrived, HFD rescue specialists boarded the helicopter and were flown to the hikers. HFD used the injured hiker’s cellphone GPS coordinates to pinpoint their location.

The rescue specialists were lowered at 1:03 p.m. near the hiker. They splinted the leg, secured the patient and airlifted the person to the landing zone, arriving at 1:26 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services personnel took over patient care at 1:45 p.m.

The rest of the hiking party hiked out on their own.

HFD recommends hikers who call 911 for mountain rescue to stay in the same area so responders can find them based on their last known geo-location coordinates.