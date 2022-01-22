Large North Shore surf keeps lifeguards busy

Surfers flocked to the North Shore today, where surf has been huge, keeping Ocean Safety busy.

Waimea Bay lifeguards estimated sets bigger than 20 feet with up to 50 surfers surfing at the same time, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said.

Lifeguards had made 53 rescues as of 4:30 p.m. today, mostly at Waimea Bay. They also took about 7,000 preventative actions, warnings to keep beachgoers and spectators safe, ESD said.