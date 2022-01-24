Hawaii unemployment rate tumbles to 5.7%

Hawaii’s unemployment rate dropped sharply in December to a 21-month low of 5.7% as the state’s economy continued making great strides of recovering from the nearly 2-year-old pandemic.

The state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate, which during the early stages of the pandemic spiked to a record 21.9%, declined for the 11th straight month and dropped below 6% for the first time since hitting 2.1% in March 2020 when COVID-19 was in its infancy, according to data released today by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The rate in November was 6.0%.

Nonfarm payroll jobs, which are the best measure of job growth, increased by 1,900 with the leisure and hospitality sector showing the largest increase with 1,100 additional positions. Over the past year, nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 38,400, or 7.1%.