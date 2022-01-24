Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Firefighters rescued an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman from their burning Waipio Gentry home early Saturday. A news brief on Page B2 in Sunday’s paper misidentified the location of the fire.

>> Capt. Michael Kim is commander of Tiger Company. His first name was incorrect in a story about a fallen Hawaii soldier on Page B1 in Sunday’s paper.