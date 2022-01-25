Police shoot man, 48, who allegedly charged at them with knife in Ala Moana area

A 48-year-old homeless man sustained multiple gunshot wounds after he allegedly charged at Honolulu police officers with a knife, resulting in officers discharging their duty firearms to stop him in the Ala Moana area Monday night.

Police said a man reported that another man threatened him with a knife sometime before 10:40 p.m.

When they arrived, the victim pointed the suspect out to officers who then approached the suspect and commanded him to drop the knife.

Police said the suspect refused to comply and charged at them while still holding the knife. Officers discharged their duty firearms to stop him.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of Kona and Kona Iki streets to treat the suspect who sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

There are conflicting reports on his condition. EMS said he was taken in serious condition to a hospital and police said he was taken in critical condition.

Police have opened an attempted murder and terroristic threatening investigation against the 48-year-old man. Officers recovered the knife from the scene.