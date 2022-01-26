WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s ‘Spotlight Hawaii’

Gov. David Ige joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream show today at 10:30 a.m. to answer viewer questions. This series shines a spotlight on issues affecting the Hawaiian Islands.
Bookmark this page and refresh at 10:30 a.m. to watch the livestream.
Watch via the video above and submit your questions through our Facebook page.
“Spotlight Hawaii,” which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Join Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies this month for a conversation with guests. Click here to watch previous conversations and to view the rest of this month’s schedule.
