Woman armed with bow and arrow arrested after barricading in Kailua area home

A 48-year-old woman who barricaded herself in a Kailua-area home and was armed with a bow and arrow and a machete was arrested by deputy sheriffs Tuesday morning.

The state Department of Public Safety Special Operations deputies reported that they encountered Quesada Santos at around 9:30 a.m. while enforcing a court-ordered write of possession at a Kailua home that she refused to leave.

Santos had a bow and arrow drawn and pointed at deputies and a machete. For two hours she switched between the two weapons as deputies talked with her. She was also wearing swimming goggles, presumably to limit the effectiveness of pepper spray, if it was used.

Deputies continued to order Santos to drop her weapons, but she continued to refuse, so they deployed foam rounds that hit her arms, causing her to drop the weapons. Deputies then entered her home and, after Santos resisted arrest, used an electric stun gun.

Santos was taken into custody safely and with minimal injury, DPS reported. An ambulance was called to assess Santos’ injuries, but she reportedly refused care.

Santos faces a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening.