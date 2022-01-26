UH coach Timmy Chang names Jacob Yoro defensive coordinator, brings back Chris Brown, others

University of Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang announced these additions to his coaching staff:

> Jacob Yoro, who has been on staff since 2017, has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Yoro, a Saint Louis School graduate, also will coach the linebackers.

> Fresno State run-game coordinator Roman Sapolu is joining as UH’s offensive line coach. Sapolu, who played at Oregon State, is the son of Jesse Sapolu, a former UH center who won four Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers and helped establish the Polynesian Pro Football Hall of Fame. Roman Sapolu coached Fresno State’s offensive linemen and tight ends during his three-season stint.

> Chris Brown returns to his alma mater as a linebackers coach. Brown has spent the past several years coaching linebackers and serving as strength coordinator at powerhouse Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas. Brown was one of the strongest Warriors. As a UH senior in 2002, he bench pressed 500 pounds.

> Abraham Elimimian, who played cornerback for UH for four seasons through 2004, has been retained for an eighth season as a Rainbow Warrior coach. After coaching the running backs in 2021, Elimimian is returning to defense to coach the cornerbacks.

> Former UH running back Keiki Misipeka, who grew up in American Samoa and coached at Missouri Southern and Delaware State, will coach the running backs.

Chang also retained strength/conditioning coordinator Kody Cooke and video coordinator Colin Shaffer.

--

