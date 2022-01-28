Makapuu Lighthouse trail, parking lot, to close three mornings for maintenance

The popular Makapuu Lighthouse Trail and parking areas at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline in East Oahu will be closed three mornings in a row for maintenance next week.

The trail and parking area will be closed from 7 to 11 a.m. for the first three days of February — Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday — according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, to protect people from flying debris during maintenance work.

Officials will place barricades and signs at the park entrance alerting park users not to enter during closure hours.

Shoreline access, however, will remain open to visitors who access it by foot from Sandy Beach.