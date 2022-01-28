Man, 38, pepper sprayed, threatened by knife in Chinatown robbery

A man was attacked and robbed by a group of unidentified males, including one who threatened him with a knife, in the Chinatown area.

The victim, age 38, was attacked at around noon on Jan. 21 by five males, according to a report by Honolulu police. One of the suspects pepper sprayed the victim, another struck him with a stick, and one threatened him with a knife.

The suspects took property from the victim and fled the scene, and their whereabouts are unknown.

The victim reported the incident to the Honolulu Police Department Thursday while being treated at a medical facility for “bodily injuries” from the attack.

The case has been classified as a first-degree robbery.