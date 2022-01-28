Suspected bomb hoax at Pearl Harbor leads to large-scale police response

The Navy is investigating a bomb threat that is suspected to have been a hoax Thursday evening at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam that led to a shelter-in-place order, gate closure and large-scale response from the Honolulu Police Department, base security forces and bomb-sniffing dogs.

The bomb threat was called into HPD from a residence in the Ohana Nui Circle housing area near Hickam and led to a 300-meter cordon in the neighborhood just before 7 p.m.

“We don’t know how serious that threat was, but we know that security didn’t fool around with it,” said base spokesman David Hodge. No bomb was found and the call to HPD is suspected to be a hoax, he said.

The gates were closed less than an hour, Hodge said.