Woman arrested for robbing same store twice in two days

A 36-year-old woman, allegedly armed with a knife, was arrested for allegedly robbing a store twice early this morning in Mililani.

Police said the woman had allegedly brandished a knife and stolen a pack of cigarettes at 3:45 a.m. from the store.

Police later learned that the woman had robbed the same store on Friday.

The woman was found at 4:09 a.m. today and arrested on two counts of first-degree robbery in Mililani.