Honolulu Fire Department investigating cause of fire at abandoned Nanakuli home

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at an abandoned two-story house in Nanakuli Sunday afternoon.
Twenty eight personnel and nine units responded to a 911 call at 4:27 reporting a fire at 87-1964 Farrington Highway.
A search of the structure at 4:31 p.m. determined that all occupants were clear and nearby homes were not damaged, according to a HFD news release.
The fire was extinguished at 4:58 p.m. No injuries were reported.
An investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing and a damage estimate was not immediately available.
