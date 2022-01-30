Maui bicyclist dies after being struck on bridge in Lahaina

A bicyclist is dead after a 52-year-old Lahaina man struck him on Saturday while riding on Front Street at the Kahoma Kai Stream Bridge.

The Maui Police Department said that just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling north on Front Street and crossing the bridge when it struck an electric bicycle also traveling north across the bridge.

According to police, the truck collided into the rear of the bicycle, then fled the scene without making any attempt to stop and render aid. The male bicyclist, a 73-year-old Lahaina man who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center via ambulance, where he later died.

MPD officers with the department’s OUI Task Force later located the truck at a nearby shopping center, with the driver still inside, and arrested him for first degree negligent homicide, accident involving death/serious bodily injury, driving after license suspended/revoked for OUI and habitual operating a vehicle under the influence.

The man remains in police custody as of Sunday afternoon.

According to police, alcohol is considered a factor in the crash; an investigation continues into whether drugs and/or speed played a part in the incident.

This is Maui County’s fourth traffic fatality this year, compared to one at the same time in 2021.