Bicyclist, 65, dies at scene after collision in Kalihi

Honolulu police say a collision at a Nimitz Highway intersection over the weekend resulted in a bicyclist fatality, Oahu’s fourth traffic-related fatality so far this year.

Police reported that at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a 63-year-old man driving westbound on Nimitz struck a bicyclist as he was turning left onto Puuhale Road in Kalihi. Police said the bicyclist was crossing Nimitz Highway outside of a marked crosswalk and against a “Do Not Walk Sign” when he was struck.

The bicyclist, a 65-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver, along with two male passengers, were not injured in the collision.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors at this time, but an investigation is still ongoing. Police said this is Oahu’s fourth traffic-related fatality compared to five during the same time period last year.