Police seek suspect in gunpoint robbery at Puck’s Alley in Moiliili

The Honolulu Police Department is searching for a male suspect who allegedly robbed a newly opened collectibles store at gunpoint at Puck’s Alley over the weekend.

Store owners at Aloha Card Shop on South King Street said the suspect took more than 30 sports cards with a combined value of approximately $25,000 to $30,000.

Police said the robbery occurred at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Store owner Reece Felix said he and a co-owner were assisting a customer when a man entered, mumbled something and brandished what appeared to be a black handgun from a tool bag.

Felix, who was standing by the register at the time, recalled the suspect told them to “put your hands up, stay behind the counter and look that way.”

They complied while the man opened a display case and took the sports cards, including a number of rookie cards.

The suspect then fled the scene and remains at large.

No injuries were reported. Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

It was distressing, Felix said, noting the robbery lasted only two minutes.

“We’ve only been open for six months. Not even a year yet,” he said, describing his business as a family-friendly store where his friends would hang out and help sort cards.

In the aftermath of the robbery, the owners are now looking at ways to increase security measures, including installing a door buzzer entry system.

Felix said he was grateful for responding HPD officers and the surrounding community in the aftermath of the incident.

“I just want to thank everybody who reached out to us and sent messages of support,” he said.

A store surveillance camera captured images of the suspect, who was wearing a black mask, hooded sweater and shorts, and was carrying a black- and red-colored bag. He was described to be in his 40s to 50s, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.