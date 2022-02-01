A versatile vegan side dish

If you love to cook but don’t always feel like cooking, this minimalist recipe is the recipe for you. Great with just about any protein — salmon, steak, chicken or even eggs, wrapped into an omelet — it comes together in under a half-hour, and develops loads of character from its time spent in the oven. While this versatile vegan side pairs well with protein, it’s also great over rice or noodles.

Sheet pan-roasted mushrooms and spinach

Ingredients:

• 1 pound cremini mushrooms, trimmed and sliced

• 3 small shallots, peeled and sliced

• 4 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

• 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 2 (5-ounce) containers baby spinach

Directions:

Heat oven to 425 degrees. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss together mushrooms, shallots, garlic and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and spread in an even layer. Roast until golden brown, about 15-20 minutes.

Add spinach to the sheet pan, toss with mushrooms, and roast about 5 minutes, turning once after 2 or 3 minutes and drizzling with a bit of olive oil if the mixture seems dry. Taste, and adjust seasoning. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Total time: 25 minutes, serves 4.