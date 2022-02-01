A versatile vegan side dish

If you love to cook but don’t always feel like cooking, this minimalist recipe is the recipe for you. Great with just about any protein — salmon, steak, chicken or even eggs, wrapped into an omelet — it comes together in under a half-hour, and develops loads of character from its time spent in the oven. While this versatile vegan side pairs well with protein, it’s also great over rice or noodles.
Sheet pan-roasted mushrooms and spinach
Ingredients:
• 1 pound cremini mushrooms, trimmed and sliced
• 3 small shallots, peeled and sliced
• 4 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
• 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed
• Kosher salt and black pepper
• 2 (5-ounce) containers baby spinach
Directions:
Heat oven to 425 degrees. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss together mushrooms, shallots, garlic and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and spread in an even layer. Roast until golden brown, about 15-20 minutes.
Add spinach to the sheet pan, toss with mushrooms, and roast about 5 minutes, turning once after 2 or 3 minutes and drizzling with a bit of olive oil if the mixture seems dry. Taste, and adjust seasoning. Serve hot or at room temperature.
Total time: 25 minutes, serves 4.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.