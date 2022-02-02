Territorial Savings Bank to reopen 2 branches after COVID-19 staff shortage

Territorial Savings Bank today announced it will reopen its Pearl City and Kalihi branches this coming Monday, several weeks after they were temporarily shuttered.

The branches were temporarily closed in mid-January due to staffing challenges related to COVID-19.

“We are grateful to our staff and customers who diligently wear masks and practice social distancing while in our branches,” said Robert Lee, Senior Vice President of Banking Services, in a news release. “Their care and compassion for each other helped us to quickly recover from the impact of COVID last month. We want to remind our customers that we offer contact-free banking such as mobile banking, online banking and phone banking so customers can bank safely from home or their office.”

Territorial Savings Bank, which was founded in 1921, has 29 branches on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii and Kauai.