Hawaii-based series 'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' renewed for second season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii-based series ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ renewed for second season

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:56 pm
  • COURTESY DISNEY Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Ronny Chieng star in a scene from “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

  • COURTESY DISNEY The stars of “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

  • COURTESY DISNEY Actor Jason Scott Lee stars as Benny Kamealoha.

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” the Hawaii-based dramedy about a child prodigy who is training to become a doctor, has been renewed for a second season on Disney+, according to online sources.

Deadline.com and TVline.con both reported the renewal of the series, which was created by Hawaii-born Kourtney Kang. In some episode storylines, she integrates her experiences growing up with ties to Hawaii and the mainland.

Filmed mostly on Oahu, the series follows Lahela Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a teenage genius and resident at a hospital who tries to balance her budding medical career with coming-of-age issues like adolescence and romance. In a nod to the 1990s medical drama “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” she is given the nickname “Doogie” early in the series.

Other parallels include a parent being her supervisor at the hospital, although in this series it is her mother, played by Kathleen Rose Perkins. Lahela’s father is a local man (Hawaii island’s Jason Scott Lee) who used to work in finance but now runs a shave ice truck.

