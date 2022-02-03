Hawaii records 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 1,532 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,532 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,194 fatalities and 223,065 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 888,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 75.3 million.

Hawaii health officials said the state’s electronic data collection system for cases has become so overwhelmed by the number of test results that it stopped processing negative test results between Jan. 16 and 30. The move should provide a more accurate daily count of positive cases, officials said, but the change means that the state will not be able to calculate the case positivity rate.

State health officials said the positivity rate for each county is currently unavailable. As of Jan. 31, state health officials are using an interim method to calculate the statewide positivity rate.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.