HPD to offer free COVID-19 tests at Chinatown substation

The Hawaii Department of Health is providing free COVID-19 testing at the Honolulu Police Department’s Chinatown substation at 79 N. Hotel St.

Testing will be available on weekdays starting Monday.

The testing, in partnership with HPD and the Hawaii National Guard, will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday every week through March 11, except for holidays.

They will be offered on a first come, first-served basis, without appointments. Up to 100 tests can be administered per day, with results usually available within 30 minutes.

Those wishing to be tested should wear a mask and bring a photo ID to the testing site.

More COVID-19 testing options are available at hawaiicovid19.com/testing-isolation-quarantine.