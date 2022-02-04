Motorcyclist, 61, critically injured in crash on H-1 in Makiki

A 61-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured after he crashed into a guardrail in Makiki Thursday.
Police said a BMW motorcycle was traveling westbound on the H-1 freeway when he struck the guardrail at about 5:20 p.m.
He was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Speed, alcohol or drugs were not factors.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.