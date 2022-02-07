Man, 49, robbed at knifepoint at downtown Honolulu bus stop, police say

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly robbed a 49-year-old man at knifepoint at a bus stop in downtown Honolulu.
The robbery occurred at the 1100 block of Alakea Street at about 5:20 a.m.
Police said the suspect described to be in his 20s demanded the victim’s items while holding a knife. The suspect took unspecified personal property and left the scene on foot with two other males.
No injuries were reported.
