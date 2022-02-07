Palama gas station robbed at gunpoint, police say

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly robbed a gas station at gunpoint in Palama Friday.

The robbery occurred in the 1300 block of Palama Street at about 3:50 a.m.

Police said a suspect brandished a handgun at a 47-year-old employee and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect then fled in a gray vehicle with cash taken from the establishment.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.

The suspect was described to be in his 20s and was wearing a red mask and black clothing at the time of the robbery.