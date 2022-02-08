Human remains found after firefighters extinguish Pearl City apartment blaze

Honolulu police are investigating an apartment fire in Pearl City Monday night.

Police and firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at 906 Lehua Ave. at 8:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy smoke and flames emanating from the apartment on the fourth floor of the building, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 9:18 p.m. and extinguished it shortly after. Human remains were discovered within the unit after the blaze was extinguished, police said.

Witnesses reportedly saw an unidentified male jump out of a window and flee the scene in a white sport utility vehicle, police added.

There are no arrests at this time.

Police have opened an unattended death investigation at this time as well as a first-degree arson and reckless endangering investigation.