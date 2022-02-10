Restriping work to close several lanes of H-1 eastbound through Monday

Numerous lanes are scheduled for closure on a portion of the H-1 freeway, eastbound, from Aiea to Pearl Harbor, for restriping work, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The closures are scheduled during daytime hours for various lanes, with completion of the project expected on Monday, Valentine’s Day, pending weather conditions. The closures are expected to create heavier traffic, potentially affecting commute times.

The closure schedule is as follows:

>> Three right lanes will be closed on eastbound H-1 from the Kaonohi Street overpass in Aiea to the Radford Pedestrian Bridge, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Friday. Offramps will remain open. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes.

>> Following completion of work in the right lanes, two left lanes of eastbound H-1 will be closed from the Kaamilo Street overpass in Aiea to the Valkenburgh Street underpass Saturday through Monday.

The H-1 freeway restriping project will replace white button markers with new, 4-inch, dashed stripes with audible profile bumps. DOT said, upgrading the state’s roadways to the new striping standard and providing more visibility and safety for drivers.

DOT said daytime work is necessary for the Aiea to Pearl Harbor portion of the freeway because access to the road underneath the Zipper lane is needed, and because there are other projects doing nightwork in the area at the same time.

The remainder of the restriping project, which covers the length of the H-1 — from the H-2 freeway to Middle Street — is scheduled for completion in April. Work for the remainder of the project will be done at night, DOT said.

A list of weekly lane closures is available at hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork.