Ewa Makai Middle School bans e-bikes on campus after crash

Ewa Makai Middle School says starting Monday, e-bikes will no longer be permitted on school grounds.

In a letter this week to parents and guardians, Ewa Makai Middle School Principal Kim Sanders said the Honolulu Police Department would be informed of this new school rule.

“We prioritize the safety of all students and staff,” Sanders said in the letter. “E-bikes can reach higher speeds than traditional bicycles, increasing the risk of accidents and injuries in the community.”

The rule comes in the wake of an April 11 collision in which a 12-year-old boy riding an e-bike was critically injured after being struck by a passing car.

The driver of the car, a 40-year-old woman, broadsided the boy in a marked crosswalk with a “Do Not Walk” signal at the Kapolei Parkway and Keoneula Boulevard intersection, according to police.

The boy was not wearing a helmet and suffered critical head and body injuries.

Sanders reminded parents and guardians of state regulations, which require e-bikes to be registered to an adult 18 years or older.

Children must be at least 15 years or older to ride an e-bike with permission from the registered, adult owner. Additionally, children 15 years and under are required by state law to wear helmets while riding a bicycle.

Sanders encouraged families to discuss alternative, safe transportation options such as traditional bicycles with helmets, scooters, walking, or carpooling to school.

Students found riding e-bikes in the community or parked on campus may be issued citations, the letter warned, resulting in fines and a possible court appearance for a parent or guardian.