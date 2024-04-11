Boy, 12, on e-bike critical after being struck in Ewa Beach

A boy is in critical condition after being struck while riding an e-bike at a major intersection in Ewa Beach, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded at 2:08 p.m. to the scene at Keoneula Boulevard and Kapolei Parkway.

Paramedics administered advanced life support to a 12-year-old boy who suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car on an e-bike, EMS said. The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police temporarily shut down the intersection to investigate the collision.

No further information was provided.