Boy, 12, on e-bike critical after being struck in Ewa Beach

A boy is in critical condition after being struck while riding an e-bike at a major intersection in Ewa Beach, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
EMS responded at 2:08 p.m. to the scene at Keoneula Boulevard and Kapolei Parkway.
Paramedics administered advanced life support to a 12-year-old boy who suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car on an e-bike, EMS said. The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police temporarily shut down the intersection to investigate the collision.
No further information was provided.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.