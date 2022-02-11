Hawaii men’s volleyball team serves up a win over Long Island

After being stunned in the second set and struggling early in the third, Hawaii’s firepower from the service line and at the net sent the third-ranked Rainbow Warriors to a 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-9 win over Long Island tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Before receiving their national championship rings in a post-match ceremony, the Warriors were pushed to a fourth set by a first-year program before putting an emphatic end to a match highlighted by a program record 20 service aces and season-high 18.5 blocks.

Filip Humler fired four of his seven aces in a seven-point run that gave UH control of the third set. Kana‘i Akana added three in a 12-point service turn early in the fourth set.

UH played without middle blocker Guilherme Voss and Cole Hogland finished with a career-high 10 blocks and Humler led the Warriors with 10 kills on 18 swings to help UH (10-2) overcome a sluggish start against the Sharks (3-10).

After having to rally to win the first set of the series opener 26-24 on Tuesday, Hawaii had won the next five sets by an average of 12 points. After a day off, Long Island battled back to split the first two sets in the finale of the three-match series.

The Warriors broke out to a 5-1 lead in the first set, but Long Island chipped away to close to 14-13. Humler then scored on a tip and followed with UH’s first ace of the night. A solo block by Max Rosenfeld gave the Warriors a cushion and they closed the set with an ace by Dimitrios Mouchlias.

The Warriors appeared to be rolling along after Kyler Presho served up his first two aces of the season to give UH a 6-2 lead in the second set. But Long Island answered with a 9-1 surge that included three aces. The Sharks were able to protect the lead and stunned the Warriors with their fourth block of the set to tie the match at a set apiece.

UH coach Charlie Wade shook up the lineup for the third set, taking out Mouchlias and Spyros Chakas and inserting Akana and Alaka‘i Todd.

Long Island again threatened and closed to 10-9 on an ace by Jordan Cooper. Humler got the serve back for UH with his eighth kill of the match then went back to the service line and fired four consecutive aces in a seven-point run that put UH back in control. Akana and Jack Walmer added the last two of UH’s eight aces in the set.

Akana’s extended service run that included three aces and five blocks gave UH a 14-1 lead and the Warriors closed out the series sweep.