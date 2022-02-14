Fire chars abandoned house in Waipahu, displaces 12 neighbors

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at an abandoned house in Waipahu Sunday night.

Ten units with 35 firefighters responded to a 911 call for a structure fire at 94-337 Paiwa St. at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, fire crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the single-story residence, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

The fire spread to a home next door, forcing the occupants to evacuate.

Firefighters brought the fire under control just before 10:50 p.m. and extinguished it at about 11:25 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.

The fire department noted the abandoned structure sustained damage in a fire a few months ago.

The American Red Cross is assisting 12 neighbors — nine adults and three children — who were displaced by the fire.