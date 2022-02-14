Fire chars abandoned house in Waipahu, displaces 12 neighbors

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at an abandoned house in Waipahu Sunday night.
Ten units with 35 firefighters responded to a 911 call for a structure fire at 94-337 Paiwa St. at about 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, fire crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the single-story residence, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
The fire spread to a home next door, forcing the occupants to evacuate.
Firefighters brought the fire under control just before 10:50 p.m. and extinguished it at about 11:25 p.m. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.
The fire department noted the abandoned structure sustained damage in a fire a few months ago.
The American Red Cross is assisting 12 neighbors — nine adults and three children — who were displaced by the fire.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.