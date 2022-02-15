Hawaii sees 294 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 232,302

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 294 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 232,302 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,262.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 917,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 77.6 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count includes 193 new cases on Oahu, 49 on Hawaii island, 40 on Maui, four on Kauai, two on Lanai and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 161,436 on Oahu, 25,233 on Hawaii island, 27,483 on Maui, 11,116 on Kauai, 921 on Molokai and 609 on Lanai. There are also 5,504 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 11,026 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreasedtoday by 759.

