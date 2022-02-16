Grilled barbecue meets beef bolognese

In this recipe, Korean grilled barbecue meets Bolognese, the classic Italian meat sauce. Ground beef is simmered in a sauce that starts with a traditional base of sautéed onion, carrots and celery, to which scallions, garlic, ginger and soy sauce are added. As the sauce cooks, the flavors of the tomato paste and soy sauce meld, creating a deeply salty-sweet mixture, while the addition of chopped mushrooms provides depth and complexity. Use egg pasta here, as the richness contrasts nicely with the sauce.

Korean Bulgogi Bolognese

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons safflower or canola oil

• 1 cup onion, finely chopped

• 1 cup carrot, finely chopped

• 1 cup celery, finely chopped

• 7 garlic cloves, minced

• 2 tablespoons peeled, minced ginger

• 2 tablespoons tomato paste

• 1 pound ground beef

• 4 ounces white button mushrooms, finely chopped (about 2 cups)

• 3/4 cup scallions, finely chopped

• 3/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

• 1/4 cup turbinado sugar

• Kosher salt and black pepper

• 12 ounces dried egg pasta (tagliatelle or pappardelle)

• Freshly grated Parmesan, for serving

Directions:

Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until softened,

3 minutes. Add carrot and celery and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, ginger and tomato paste and cook until caramelized, 2-3 minutes, lowering the heat as necessary to avoid burning. Return heat to medium.

Add beef, mushrooms and 1/2 cup of the scallions and cook, stirring to break up the beef, until beef is browned, 3-4 minutes. Add soy sauce, sugar and 1/4 cup of water and bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer gently over low heat, stirring occasionally, until sauce has thickened, 30 minutes. Stir in remaining 1/4 cup scallions and season with pepper.

As sauce cooks, make the pasta: Bring a large pot of well-salted water to boil. Cook pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain.

Divide pasta in bowls and top with Bolognese. Serve with Parmesan.

Total time: 45 minutes, serves 4.