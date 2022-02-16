Honolulu firefighters extinguish two-alarm building fire near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a two-alarm building fire near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport this evening.

At around 8 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for a building fire at 3040 Ualena St., and when firefighters arrived a few minutes later they found “heavy smoke and flames emanating from a large, two-story commercial building.”

Firefighters fought the fire while searching the interior of the building for any occupants, but found none.

The fire was brought under control at around 8:30 p.m. and fully extinguished at 8:48 p.m.

An investigation is underway to investigate the origin and cause of the fire. No damage estimates have been made, and it is not yet known if the building had smoke alarms or fire sprinklers.