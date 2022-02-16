University of Hawaii releases football schedule

The University of Hawaii football team will open the 2022 season against an SEC opponent, play Michigan at the “Big House” and finish the regular season on the road against a familiar quarterback.
UH today announced a schedule in which it will play seven games at the Ching Complex and six on the mainland.
The Warriors will start with five consecutive non-conference games, beginning with the Aug. 27 opener against Vanderbilt on so-called “week zero.”
They will play host to Western Kentucky on Sept. 3, then travel to Ann Arbor, Mich., to play Michigan at 107,601-seat “Big House.” The Warriors will receive a school-record $1.9-million appearance fee from Michigan.
The Warriors’ other two non-conference games are against Duquesne on Sept. 17, and at New Mexico State on Sept. 24.
The Warriors will play host to Mountain West members Nevada (Oct. 15), Wyoming (Oct. 29), Utah State (Nov. 12) and UNLV (Nov. 19).
The Mountain West road games are against San Diego State (Oct. 8), Colorado State (Oct. 22), Fresno State (Nov. 5) and San Jose State (Nov. 26).
Chevan Cordeiro, who was the Warriors’ starting quarterback and tri-captain the past two seasons, transferred to San Jose State in December following the controversy involving head coach Todd Graham. Graham resigned on Jan. 14 with three years remaining on a five-year contract. Timmy Chang was hired as UH coach on Jan. 22.
2022 UH Football Schedule
Aug. 27 — Vanderbilt
Sept. 3 — Western Kentucky
Sept. 10— At Michigan
Sept. 17 — Duquesne
Sept. 24 — At New Mexico State
Oct. 8 — At San Diego State
Oct. 15 — Nevada
Oct. 22 — At Colorado State
Oct. 29 — Wyoming
Nov. 5 — At Fresno State
Nov. 12 — Utah State
Nov. 19 — UNLV
Nov. 26 — At San Jose State
