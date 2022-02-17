UC San Diego upsets the Hawaii women’s basketball team on last-second shot

UC San Diego’s Julia Macabuhay hit a 12-foot jumper with 1 second left as the visiting Tritons held on to upset Hawaii 62-60 in a women’s basketball game tonight at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii had just tied the game at 60-all on Kelsie Imai’s steal and layup with 26 seconds left. The Wahine trailed the entire game and came back from a 46-30 deficit late in the third quarter.

Macabuhay led the visitors with 20 points. UH’s Daejah Phillips scored a game-high 24 points, including 13 in the fourth-quarter comeback.

The Tritons held Amy Atwell to four points on 1-for-9 shooting from the floor. Atwell entered the game leading UH with 18.5 points per game. She has won four Big West Player of the Week awards this season.

Hawaii fell from atop the conference standings. UH is now 8-3 and 12-9 overall. The Wahine can regain the top spot with a home win against UC Irvine (10-3) on Saturday.

UCSD snapped a six-game losing streak and improved to 7-7 and 10-13 overall.

The Tritons scored the first seven points, and led 18-8 after dominating a first quarter in which they made 75 percent of their shots from the floor and UH made just two of 14.

Hawaii closed to 20-14 early in the second quarter, but then UC San Diego went on a nine-point run.

Atwell went scoreless for nearly the first 18 minutes. She finally scored on her fourth shot of the game.

Nae Nae Calhoun scored 10 points for Hawaii. Sydney Brown had 11 for the Tritons before fouling out.