No. 3 Hawaii hands No. 15 Lincoln Memorial its first loss

No. 3 Hawaii finished strong in all three sets to end No. 15 Lincoln Memorial’s status as one of the nation’s undefeated teams in a sweep tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias had 10 kills in 20 attempts with one error and middle blocker Guilherme Voss put away eight kills with two blocks in a 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 win in the opener of a three-match series with the Railsplitters.

The third-ranked Rainbow Warriors (11-2) entered the week leading the nation in blocking, followed by Lincoln Memorial. UH extended its lead in the category with seven blocks, five solo, to 3.5 for Lincoln Memorial (8-1).

Cole Campisano led LMU with 12 kills in 22 attempts.

Lincoln Memorial took a 7-5 lead in the opening set on back-to-back aces by Justin Sharfenaker, but the Railsplitters also gave away eight points on service errors in the set.

Down 8-6, the Warriors surged ahead with a 6–0 run with Kana’i Akana on the service line. UH ended the set hitting .435 to hand the Railsplitters just their fifth set loss of the season.

Lincoln Memorial opened the second set with its first block of the night and led 18-16 after back-to-back kills by Sharfenaker, who put away 10 of his first 14 attempts. His run of error-free attempts ended when Akana sent back a solo block and Voss followed with another block in the middle to give UH its first lead of the set at 19-18. UH closed the set with a 5-0 run capped by an ace by Akana.

Spyros Chakas served two aces in a 6-0 run that gave UH a 7-3 lead in the third set. LMU closed to within a point at 19-18 before UH took command with a 5-1 run highlighted by two Mouchlias kills. LMU fought off two match points before Voss ended it with his final kill.

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7 p.m.