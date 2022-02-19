2 men rescued after boat capsizes near Kapaa

Two men were rescued from the waters off of Kapaa after their boat capsized Friday afternoon, the Kauai Fire Department reported.

At around 4 p.m., first responders received reports of a capsized boat about one-quarter mile from Pono Kai Resort.

Kapaa firefighters and lifeguards with the East Roving Patrol Unit arrived at Kapaa Beach Park, where they saw the capsized boat and two men, a 66-year-old from Kapaa and a 69-year-old from Kilauea, hanging on top of it.

First responders headed to the Waikea Boat Ramp and made their way toward the two men using Jet Skis. They pulled the men from the boat and returned them to the boat ramp.

Both men were treated for minor lacerations by American Medical Response medics at the scene but refused further treatment.

Lifeguards were unable to pull the capsized boat away from the reef. It remains in the waters fronting the Kapaa Swimming Pool.