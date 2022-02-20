comscore 3 hospitalized after crash partially closes Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 hospitalized after crash partially closes Kamehameha Highway in Kaneohe

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

The Honolulu Police Department has closed the Kaneohe-bound lanes of Kamehameha Highway at Halekeou Road tonight due to a crash.

According to Honolulu Emergency Services, paramedics responded and treated a 77-year-old male in critical condition, a 46-year-old male in serious condition and 70-year-old woman in stable condition before transporting all three to the hospital.

According to EMS, the 77-year-old was pinned in his vehicle and required life-saving treatment at the scene.

