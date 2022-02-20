Honolulu Ocean Safety closes lifeguard towers at beaches in Waimanalo, Nanakuli

Two Oahu lifeguard towers today have been closed due to ongoing staffing shortages, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department’s Division of Ocean Safety.

Lifeguard Tower 6A at Waimanalo Beach Park is closed, Ocean Safety said. While lifeguards will still patrol the area in mobile response vehicles, beachgoers are encouraged to go swimming at a guarded beach instead. The closest lifeguard tower is at Sherwoods, officials said.

In addition, Tower 42 at Depot Beach Park in Nanakuli is closed today. The closest guarded beach is Nanakuli Beach Park.

The temporary closures began last year due to a “dawn to dusk” mandate for lifeguard coverage, which also requires eight additional mobile response units to respond to 911 calls.