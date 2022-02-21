Good Samaritans perform CPR to revive toddler who nearly drowned at Ko Olina lagoon

A 3-year-old girl nearly drowned at one of the lagoons at the Ko Olina Resort in Leeward Oahu Sunday.
Bystanders performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the child who was pulled to shore unresponsive from the resort’s Ulua Lagoon 4 at about 5:40 p.m., according to Emergency Medical Services.
She soon regained a pulse and began breathing.
Ocean Safety and EMS personnel arrived and took over. Paramedics administered treatment and the child was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
