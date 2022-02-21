Paradise Beverages fined $75K for polluting Waiawa Stream

One the state’s largest distributors of alcoholic beverages was fined $75,000 for polluting Waiawa Stream with expired alcohol, carbonated beverages and vehicle maintenance pollutants, according to the state Department of Health.

Paradise Beverages Inc. was issued a notice of violation and order for generating the pollution from its Waipio distribution warehouse, DOH announced in a news release.

State officials traced the pollutants back to the Waipio facility in November after environmental activist Caroll Cox contacted them. Cox was made aware of the problem by an anonymous hiker who smelled alcohol from a state Department of Transportation stormwater outfall that leads to the stream.

DOT inspectors then observed employees of Paradise Beverages disposing of expired alcoholic beverages through the storm drain inlet next to the facility, according to the complaint investigation report.

During a subsequent DOH inspection, dye tests found a link between the warehouse and the stream, which lies 830 feet from the Moaniani Street facility.

Paradise Beverages was fined $75,000 and ordered to construct containment for its beverage disposal area and take other measures to protect the environment.

“Paradise Beverages’ actions made headlines around the country and serve as yet another reminder of the threats to Hawaii’s environment,” Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho said in the release.