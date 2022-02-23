Police search for similar suspects in downtown, Mililani robberies

Two robberies occurred at a bank in Mililani and a jewelry store in downtown Honolulu within a three-hour period Friday, Honolulu police said.
The first alleged robbery occurred at the American Savings Bank’s Mililani branch located at the Mililani Shopping Center on Kipapa Drive just before 12:30 p.m.
Police said a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money. He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money taken from the establishment.
The suspect was described as 5 feet, 10 inches with a heavy build. He was wearing a gray hoodie and black face mask at the time.
Approximately three hours later, a robbery occurred at a jewelry store in the 200 block of Merchant Street in downtown Honolulu.
Police said a male suspect brandished a firearm, took several Hawaiian bracelets from the store and fled the scene.
The bandit was described as having a stocky build and wearing a gray and black hoodie, bucket hat, blue jeans and a mask at the time of the robbery.
It’s not immediately known whether the two cases are related. Police said there are no arrests as of this morning.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.