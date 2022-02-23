Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Pianist Katy Luo teaches at UH West Oahu. Her place of employment was inaccurately reported in a story about fans of K-pop on Page D1 Sunday.

>> Hiram Fong served in the U.S. Senate from 1959 to 1977. His term in office was inaccurately reported Friday in Rearview Mirror on Page B5.