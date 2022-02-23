Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Pianist Katy Luo teaches at UH West Oahu. Her place of employment was inaccurately reported in a story about fans of K-pop on Page D1 Sunday.
>> Hiram Fong served in the U.S. Senate from 1959 to 1977. His term in office was inaccurately reported Friday in Rearview Mirror on Page B5.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.