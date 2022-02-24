Big Isle man, 58, dies in tow truck incident in Honaunau

A 58-year-old man died today after a vehicle he was towing struck his vehicle and ejected him onto a road in Honaunau.

Hawaii police responded to the call about the incident just before 10 a.m. today.

Matthew Sean Saxbury, a Honaunau resident, was driving 1998 Jeep Wrangler on an unnamed side road mauka of Mamalahoa Highway, just south of the 106-mile marker in South Kona, when the crash took place.

The Hawaii Police Department said Saxbury was towing a 2015 Dodge Hellcat Challenger when the Challenger rear-ended his Jeep and ejected him.

Following the crash, Saxbury was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Challenger, a 66-year-old Captain Cook man, was uninjured.

Saxbury’s death is the eighth traffic fatality this year in Hawaii County, compared to five at this time in 2021.