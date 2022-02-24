Hawaii basketball’s leading scorer Noel Coleman out for the year; Kamaka Hepa out tonight against Cal Poly

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will be without its leading scorer for the rest of the season.

Noel Coleman suffered an orbital fracture against UC Irvine on Saturday and will not play the rest of the way. Coleman, a guard, is averaging 14.8 points on 41.1% 3-point shooting.

Coleman is the third Rainbow Warrior out with a season-ending injury. During the preseason, wing Samuta Avea and point guard Juan Munoz underwent surgeries for season-ending injuries.

Also, forward/wing Kamaka Hepa will not play in tonight’s game against Cal Poly because of family reasons. Hepa is one of the tri-captains.