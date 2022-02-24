comscore Hawaii basketball’s leading scorer Noel Coleman out for the year; Kamaka Hepa out tonight against Cal Poly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii basketball’s leading scorer Noel Coleman out for the year; Kamaka Hepa out tonight against Cal Poly

  By Stephen Tsai
  Today
  • Updated 6:08 pm
  • GEORGE F. LEE / JAN. 27 University of Hawaii’s leading scorer Noel Coleman is out for the year with an orbital fracture suffered last Saturday against UC Irvine. Coleman worked the ball close to the hoop against CSU Northridge Matadors Darius Beane in a basketball game on Jan. 27, at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will be without its leading scorer for the rest of the season.

Noel Coleman suffered an orbital fracture against UC Irvine on Saturday and will not play the rest of the way. Coleman, a guard, is averaging 14.8 points on 41.1% 3-point shooting.

Coleman is the third Rainbow Warrior out with a season-ending injury. During the preseason, wing Samuta Avea and point guard Juan Munoz underwent surgeries for season-ending injuries.

Also, forward/wing Kamaka Hepa will not play in tonight’s game against Cal Poly because of family reasons. Hepa is one of the tri-captains.

