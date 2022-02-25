Police search for suspect in Waikiki bank robbery

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged robbery at Central Pacific Bank in Waikiki.
Police said a male suspect entered the bank at 333 Seaside Ave. and demanded money at about 2:35 p.m. Wednesday. The man then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
This is the second bank robbery to occur on Oahu in five days.
Police said a male suspect presented a demand note to a teller at the American Savings Bank at 95-221 Kipapa Drive in Mililani just before 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.
The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, at which tine he fled in an unknown direction.
Police said there are no arrests in both cases as of this morning.
