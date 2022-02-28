Police investigating possible murder-suicide involving 3-year-old in Waialua

A toddler and a 38-year-old man are dead in a possible murder-suicide at a Waialua home this morning. Honolulu police said.

Police officers responded to a call at about 9:30 a.m to a home on Kuhi Street in Waialua, and investigators were en route to the scene as well.

Honolulu Emergency Services responded at about 11 a.m. and found the bodies of the man and a 3-year-old boy, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death was not immediately known, according to EMS.

———

This breaking news story will be updated as more information is available.