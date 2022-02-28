Rescuers kept busy on Kauai trails

A 59-year-old male visitor from Illinois died Sunday after collapsing on the Nounou East Trail in Wailua, according to the Kauai Fire Department.

Firefighters were notified at about 11:30 a.m. that a hiker, later identified as Masami Ozawa, had become unresponsive. First responders arrived on the scene about five minutes later and located Ozawa at the half-mile marker of the trail, also known as the Sleeping Giant Trail, where a bystander was administering CPR, according to KFD.

The man was transported via KFD’s Air 1 helicopter to Wailua Houselots Park. An American Medical Response ambulance then transported him to Wilcox Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A second rescue at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday involved a 56-year-old female visitor with an ankle injury on the Kalalau Trail in Hanakoa Valley.

After reaching the hiker, first responders carried her to Air 1, which airlifted her to Princeville Airport to awaiting medics, who transported her to a local hospital.