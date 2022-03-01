Police searching for suspect in Ala Moana bank robbery

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged bank robbery at Ala Moana Monday.
The robbery occurred at Territorial Savings Bank Keeaumoku Branch at 735 Keeaumoku St. shortly before 5 pm.
Police said a man entered the bank, gave a demand note to a teller and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
There are no arrests at this time.
The suspect is described as approximately 5 feet tall and 140 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie, black shirt, black bucket hat and a mask at the time of the robbery.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.