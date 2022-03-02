Visitors must show vaccination, negative COVID-19 test to enter Hawaii state Capitol

Visitors to the state Capitol will have to provide photo identification and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours to get inside the Capitol when it’s scheduled to reopen to the public on Monday.

Access will be allowed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be regulated by security guards, according to an announcement from the Capitol’s Public Access Room today. Visitors who are granted access must display a daily sticker that they will be issued.

Visitors will have two ways to enter the Capitol: Through the street-level “Core 1” elevator on the ewa-South Beretania Street side of the Capitol rotunda; and through the basement parking garage entrance that’s accessible from the stairwell adjacent to Washington Place.

Basement parking is limited to authorized personnel and the Public Access Room recommends that visitors be dropped off or park at nearby lots at Iolani Palace, Vineyard Garage on Punchbowl Street, Kalanimoku Building on South Beretania and Punchbowl Street, or the state Department of Health lot on Punchbowl Street.

The Public Access Room is scheduled to be open from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through the rest of the legislative session, which is scheduled to adjourn on May 5.